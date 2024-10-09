Textbook Question
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. transports most of the cholesterol to the cells
796
views
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. transports most of the cholesterol to the cells
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. “bad” cholesterol
A sink drain can become clogged with solid fat such as glyceryl tristearate (tristearin).
c. How many milliliters of a 0.500 M NaOH solution are needed to completely react with 10.0 g of glyceryl tristearate (tristearin)?
1.00 mole of glyceryl trioleate (triolein) is completely hydrogenated.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the product.