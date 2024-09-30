Where are proteins located in cell membranes?

Textbook Question
Which of the following are steroid hormones?
a. cholesterol
b. cortisol
c. estradiol
d. testosterone
What is the function of the lipid bilayer in a cell membrane?
How do molecules of cholesterol affect the structure of cell membranes?
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. A molecule moves through a protein channel.
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
b. O2 moves into the cell from a higher concentration outside the cell.
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.