Ch.15 Lipids
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353
Ch.15 LipidsProblem 84
Chapter 15, Problem 84

Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a cell membrane: The cell membrane is a lipid bilayer that acts as a barrier and regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell. It is primarily composed of specific types of molecules.
Recall the key components of the cell membrane: The main components are phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol. Phospholipids form the bilayer structure, while proteins are embedded within or attached to the bilayer, serving various functions such as transport and signaling.
Evaluate the role of phospholipids: Phospholipids are amphipathic molecules (having both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions) that form the fundamental structure of the membrane. They are essential for the bilayer's formation and function.
Consider the role of proteins: Proteins in the membrane can act as channels, receptors, or enzymes. They are crucial for communication and transport across the membrane.
Analyze the presence of waxes: Waxes are not typically found in cell membranes. They are more commonly associated with protective coatings on surfaces, such as in plants or on the skin of animals, rather than being a structural component of membranes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Membrane Structure

Cell membranes are primarily composed of a phospholipid bilayer, which provides a flexible barrier around the cell. This bilayer consists of hydrophilic (water-attracting) heads and hydrophobic (water-repelling) tails, allowing for selective permeability. The arrangement of these molecules is crucial for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the cell.
Membrane Proteins

Proteins embedded in the cell membrane play vital roles in various functions, including transport, signaling, and structural support. These proteins can be integral, spanning the membrane, or peripheral, attached to the surface. Their diverse functions are essential for communication and interaction with the cell's environment.
Phospholipids

Phospholipids are a key component of cell membranes, consisting of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid tails, and a phosphate group. Their unique structure allows them to form bilayers, which are fundamental to membrane integrity. Phospholipids also contribute to the fluidity and flexibility of the membrane, enabling the movement of proteins and other molecules.
