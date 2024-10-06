Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. cholesterol
b. triacylglycerols
c. carbohydrates
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. cholesterol
b. triacylglycerols
c. carbohydrates
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids
Draw the condensed structural formula for a glycerophospholipid that contains glycerol, two stearic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. transports most of the cholesterol to the cells
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d).
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. “bad” cholesterol
A sink drain can become clogged with solid fat such as glyceryl tristearate (tristearin).
c. How many milliliters of a 0.500 M NaOH solution are needed to completely react with 10.0 g of glyceryl tristearate (tristearin)?