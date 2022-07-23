Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Chapter 16, Problem 50c

In humans, the antibiotic amoxicillin (a type of penicillin) is used to treat certain bacterial infections.
c. Is amoxicillin a reversible or irreversible inhibitor?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of enzyme inhibitors: Enzyme inhibitors are molecules that bind to enzymes and decrease their activity. They can be classified as reversible or irreversible inhibitors based on how they interact with the enzyme.
Define reversible inhibitors: Reversible inhibitors bind to enzymes non-covalently (e.g., through hydrogen bonds, ionic interactions, or hydrophobic interactions) and can dissociate from the enzyme, allowing the enzyme to regain its activity.
Define irreversible inhibitors: Irreversible inhibitors form covalent bonds with the enzyme, permanently inactivating it. This type of inhibition cannot be reversed, as the enzyme's structure is altered permanently.
Relate the concept to amoxicillin: Amoxicillin is a type of penicillin that inhibits bacterial enzymes called transpeptidases, which are essential for bacterial cell wall synthesis. Amoxicillin forms a covalent bond with the active site of the enzyme, rendering it inactive.
Conclude based on the mechanism: Since amoxicillin forms a covalent bond with the enzyme and permanently inactivates it, it is classified as an irreversible inhibitor.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Inhibition

Enzyme inhibition refers to the process by which a molecule (inhibitor) decreases or halts the activity of an enzyme. Inhibitors can be classified as reversible or irreversible, depending on whether their effects can be undone. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how drugs like amoxicillin interact with bacterial enzymes.
Reversible Inhibition

Reversible inhibition occurs when an inhibitor binds to an enzyme non-covalently, allowing the enzyme to regain its activity once the inhibitor is removed. This type of inhibition can be competitive, non-competitive, or uncompetitive, and is important for understanding how certain antibiotics function without permanently altering the target enzyme.
Irreversible Inhibition

Irreversible inhibition involves the permanent binding of an inhibitor to an enzyme, often through covalent bonds, leading to a permanent loss of enzyme activity. This concept is significant in pharmacology, as it helps explain the long-lasting effects of some drugs and their potential side effects on human enzymes.
