Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor:
a. The inhibitor has a structure similar to the substrate.
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor:
d. The structure of the inhibitor is not similar to the substrate.
Oxaloacetate is an inhibitor of succinate dehydrogenase.
a. Would you expect oxaloacetate to be a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor? Why?
In humans, the antibiotic amoxicillin (a type of penicillin) is used to treat certain bacterial infections.
a. Does the antibiotic inhibit enzymes in humans?
c. Is amoxicillin a reversible or irreversible inhibitor?
Ethylene glycol (HO—CH2—CH2—OH) is a major component of antifreeze. If ingested, it is first converted to HOOC—CHO (oxoethanoic acid) and then to HOOC—COOH (oxalic acid), which is toxic.
<IMAGE>
a. What class of enzyme catalyzes the reactions described?