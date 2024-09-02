Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor:
d. The structure of the inhibitor is not similar to the substrate.
Oxaloacetate is an inhibitor of succinate dehydrogenase.
a. Would you expect oxaloacetate to be a competitive or a noncompetitive inhibitor? Why?
Methanol and ethanol are oxidized by alcohol dehydrogenase. In methanol poisoning, ethanol is given intravenously to prevent the formation of formaldehyde that has toxic effects.
b. Would ethanol compete for the active site or bind to a different site?
In humans, the antibiotic amoxicillin (a type of penicillin) is used to treat certain bacterial infections.
c. Is amoxicillin a reversible or irreversible inhibitor?
Ethylene glycol (HO—CH2—CH2—OH) is a major component of antifreeze. If ingested, it is first converted to HOOC—CHO (oxoethanoic acid) and then to HOOC—COOH (oxalic acid), which is toxic.
<IMAGE>
a. What class of enzyme catalyzes the reactions described?
b. The treatment for the ingestion of ethylene glycol is an intravenous solution of ethanol. How might this help prevent toxic levels of oxalic acid in the body?