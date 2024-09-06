What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?
c. converting glucose (C6H12O6) to fructose (C6H12O6).
c. converting glucose (C6H12O6) to fructose (C6H12O6).
a. addition of water to a double bond
c. splitting peptide bonds in proteins
Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:
b. the combination of an enzyme with the substrate
Match the terms (1) active site, (2) lock-and-key model, and (3) induced-fit model with each of the following:
a. the portion of an enzyme where catalytic activity occurs
Write an equation that represents an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.