Chapter 16, Problem 60a

What type of interaction would you expect between the following in a tertiary structure?
a. threonine and glutamine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the side chains of threonine and glutamine. Threonine has a hydroxyl (-OH) group, and glutamine has an amide (-CONH2) group.
Recognize that both threonine and glutamine are polar amino acids due to their side chains containing polar functional groups.
Understand that polar side chains can interact through hydrogen bonding. The hydroxyl group of threonine can act as a hydrogen bond donor or acceptor, while the amide group of glutamine can also participate in hydrogen bonding.
Conclude that the interaction between threonine and glutamine in a tertiary structure is likely to be a hydrogen bond, which stabilizes the protein's three-dimensional shape.
Note that these interactions are important for maintaining the overall structure and function of the protein in its folded state.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Properties

Threonine and glutamine are both polar amino acids, which means they have side chains that can form hydrogen bonds with water. This property influences their interactions in a protein's tertiary structure, as polar amino acids tend to be found on the surface of proteins, interacting with the aqueous environment.
Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a key interaction in protein structures, occurring when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) is attracted to another electronegative atom. In the case of threonine and glutamine, their hydroxyl (-OH) and amine (-NH2) groups can form hydrogen bonds, stabilizing the protein's tertiary structure.
Tertiary Structure of Proteins

The tertiary structure of a protein refers to its three-dimensional shape formed by the folding of its polypeptide chain. This structure is stabilized by various interactions, including hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, and hydrophobic interactions, which are crucial for the protein's functionality and interaction with other molecules.
