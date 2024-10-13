Identify the amino acids and type of interaction that occurs between the following R groups in tertiary protein structures:
c. —CH2—SH and HS—CH2—
What type of interaction would you expect between the following in a tertiary structure?
a. threonine and glutamine
Draw the condensed structural formula for Ser–Lys–Asp.
Seeds and vegetables are often deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Using the following table, state whether each combination provides all of the essential amino acids:
b. lima beans and cornmeal
<IMAGE>
a. rice and lima beans
<IMAGE>
c. oatmeal and lima beans