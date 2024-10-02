Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
b. What is the amino acid order if a point mutation changes UCA to ACA?
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
e. What is the amino acid order if an insertion mutation adds a G to the beginning of the mRNA segment?
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
f. What is the amino acid order if a deletion mutation removes the A at the beginning of the mRNA segment?
In sickle-cell anemia, a point mutation in the mRNA for hemoglobin results in the replacement of glutamate with valine in the resulting hemoglobin molecule. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?
A point mutation in the mRNA for an enzyme results in the replacement of leucine with alanine in the resulting enzyme molecule. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?
How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?