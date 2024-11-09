A point mutation changes a codon in the mRNA for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?
How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?
Key Concepts
Gene Cloning
Plasmid Vectors
Restriction Enzymes and Ligation
In sickle-cell anemia, a point mutation in the mRNA for hemoglobin results in the replacement of glutamate with valine in the resulting hemoglobin molecule. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?
A point mutation in the mRNA for an enzyme results in the replacement of leucine with alanine in the resulting enzyme molecule. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why would reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?
b. What is the name of this type of virus?
How do protease inhibitors disrupt the life cycle of the HIV virus?