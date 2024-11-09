Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 73
Chapter 17, Problem 73

How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a plasmid: A plasmid is a small, circular piece of DNA found in bacteria that can replicate independently of the bacterial chromosome. It is often used as a vector to carry foreign DNA into a host cell.
Identify the gene of interest: The gene encoding the desired protein must be isolated. This is typically done using restriction enzymes, which cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing the gene to be extracted.
Prepare the plasmid: The plasmid is also cut using the same restriction enzyme to ensure that the ends of the plasmid and the gene are compatible for ligation. This creates 'sticky ends' that can pair with the complementary ends of the gene.
Insert the gene into the plasmid: The gene is mixed with the prepared plasmid, and DNA ligase is added to join the sticky ends of the gene and plasmid together, forming a recombinant plasmid.
Verify the insertion: The recombinant plasmid is introduced into bacterial cells through a process called transformation. The bacteria are then grown on selective media to ensure that only cells containing the plasmid survive. The plasmid can be sequenced or tested to confirm the successful insertion of the gene.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Cloning

Gene cloning is the process of isolating and making copies of a specific gene. This involves extracting the gene of interest from the organism's DNA and inserting it into a vector, such as a plasmid, which can replicate independently within a host cell. This technique is fundamental in biotechnology for producing proteins, studying gene function, and developing genetically modified organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
Introduction to Translation Example 1

Plasmid Vectors

Plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules that can replicate independently of chromosomal DNA in bacteria. They are commonly used as vectors in genetic engineering because they can carry foreign DNA, such as a gene for a specific protein, into a host cell. Plasmids often contain selectable markers, such as antibiotic resistance genes, which help identify successfully transformed cells.

Restriction Enzymes and Ligation

Restriction enzymes are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing scientists to excise a gene of interest and prepare it for insertion into a plasmid. After cutting both the plasmid and the gene with the same restriction enzyme, the two can be joined together through a process called ligation, which seals the DNA fragments, creating a recombinant plasmid that can be introduced into host cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A point mutation changes a codon in the mRNA for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?

931
views
Textbook Question

In sickle-cell anemia, a point mutation in the mRNA for hemoglobin results in the replacement of glutamate with valine in the resulting hemoglobin molecule. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?

723
views
Textbook Question

A point mutation in the mRNA for an enzyme results in the replacement of leucine with alanine in the resulting enzyme molecule. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?

1134
views
Textbook Question

A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.

a. Why would reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?

667
views
Textbook Question

A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.

b. What is the name of this type of virus?

1257
views
Textbook Question

How do protease inhibitors disrupt the life cycle of the HIV virus?

626
views