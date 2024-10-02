Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
e. What is the amino acid order if an insertion mutation adds a G to the beginning of the mRNA segment?
f. What is the amino acid order if a deletion mutation removes the A at the beginning of the mRNA segment?
A point mutation changes a codon in the mRNA for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?
A point mutation in the mRNA for an enzyme results in the replacement of leucine with alanine in the resulting enzyme molecule. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?
How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why would reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?