State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. deoxycytidine monophosphate
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. uracil
In the genetic disease uridine monophosphate synthase deficiency, symptoms include anemia, cardiac malformations, and infections. Draw the condensed structural formula for uridine monophosphate.
What nucleic acid subunits are connected in a phosphodiester linkage in a polynucleotide?
What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?
What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?