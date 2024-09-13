Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
b. guanosine
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. deoxycytidine monophosphate
A deficiency of the enzyme adenine transferase causes a lack of adenine for purine synthesis and a high level of adenine in the urine. Draw the condensed structural formula for adenosine monophosphate.
What nucleic acid subunits are connected in a phosphodiester linkage in a polynucleotide?
What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?