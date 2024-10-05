Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 89b
Chapter 17, Problem 89b

Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the DNA sequence provided in the problem. If the sequence is not explicitly given, refer to the image or accompanying material to extract the DNA sequence.
Determine the complementary DNA strand (template strand) by pairing the bases according to the base-pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T), and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).
Using the template strand, transcribe the mRNA sequence. Replace Thymine (T) in the DNA with Uracil (U) in the mRNA, while keeping the complementary base-pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).
Write out the resulting mRNA sequence in the 5' to 3' direction, as mRNA is synthesized in this orientation during transcription.
Double-check the mRNA sequence to ensure that all base-pairing rules have been correctly applied and that the sequence is written in the correct orientation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with each strand made up of nucleotides. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine). The sequence of these bases encodes genetic information, and the strands are complementary, meaning adenine pairs with thymine and cytosine pairs with guanine.
Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand by pairing RNA nucleotides with the DNA bases, replacing thymine with uracil. This mRNA strand then carries the genetic code from the nucleus to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
mRNA Sequence

The mRNA sequence is a strand of RNA that is complementary to the DNA template strand used during transcription. It is crucial for protein synthesis, as it contains codons that specify the amino acids in a protein. Understanding how to derive the mRNA sequence from the DNA template involves recognizing the base pairing rules and the substitution of uracil for thymine in RNA.
