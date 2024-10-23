The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
c. If there is a point mutation in the fourth nucleotide triplet and A replaces G, what is the change, if any, in the amino acid sequence?
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
a. Complete the bases in the parent and new strands.
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
a. What type of mutation has occurred?
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.