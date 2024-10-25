Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 87b

The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for the corresponding peptide segment.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sequence of the template strand provided: TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG.
Determine the complementary mRNA sequence by pairing the bases according to the rules of transcription (A pairs with U, T pairs with A, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G). For example, the complementary mRNA sequence for TGG would be ACC.
Divide the mRNA sequence into codons (groups of three nucleotides). Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid.
Use the genetic code table to translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid. Write both the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for each amino acid.
Combine the amino acids in the order specified by the codons to form the peptide segment. Ensure the sequence is written in the correct order, starting from the N-terminus to the C-terminus.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA and RNA Transcription

DNA transcription is the process by which a segment of DNA is copied into RNA by the enzyme RNA polymerase. In this case, the template strand of the BRCA1 gene is transcribed to produce messenger RNA (mRNA), which carries the genetic information needed for protein synthesis. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the corresponding peptide sequence.
Codons and Amino Acids

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each codon is translated into an amino acid, which are the building blocks of proteins. Familiarity with the genetic code, which maps codons to their respective amino acids, is essential for converting the mRNA sequence into a peptide sequence.
Peptide Abbreviations

Peptides can be represented using one-letter and three-letter abbreviations for amino acids. The three-letter abbreviation provides a more detailed representation, while the one-letter abbreviation offers a concise format. Knowing these abbreviations is important for accurately writing and interpreting peptide sequences derived from the mRNA translation.
