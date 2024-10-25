A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
b. What is the name of this type of virus?
How do protease inhibitors disrupt the life cycle of the HIV virus?
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
c. If there is a point mutation in the fourth nucleotide triplet and A replaces G, what is the change, if any, in the amino acid sequence?
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
a. Complete the bases in the parent and new strands.
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.