Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 65b

Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
b. What is the amino acid order if a point mutation changes UCA to ACA?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question involves translating an mRNA sequence into its corresponding amino acid sequence and determining how a point mutation affects the resulting amino acid sequence. A point mutation changes one nucleotide in the mRNA sequence.
Step 2: Recall the genetic code. Each group of three nucleotides (codon) in mRNA corresponds to a specific amino acid. Use a codon chart to determine the amino acid for each codon.
Step 3: Translate the original mRNA sequence (ACA UCA CGG GUA) into amino acids. Break the sequence into codons: ACA, UCA, CGG, and GUA. Use the codon chart to find the amino acid for each codon.
Step 4: Apply the point mutation. The mutation changes UCA to ACA. The new mRNA sequence becomes ACA ACA CGG GUA. Break this new sequence into codons and use the codon chart to determine the new amino acid sequence.
Step 5: Compare the original amino acid sequence to the mutated amino acid sequence. Identify any changes in the amino acid order caused by the mutation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Translation

mRNA translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins based on the sequence of codons in mRNA. Each codon, a sequence of three nucleotides, corresponds to a specific amino acid. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the resulting amino acid sequence from a given mRNA strand.
Point Mutation

A point mutation is a change in a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence, which can lead to a change in the corresponding mRNA and potentially alter the amino acid sequence of a protein. In this case, the mutation changes the codon UCA to ACA, which can affect the protein's structure and function.
Amino Acid Codons

Amino acid codons are specific sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to individual amino acids. The genetic code is universal, meaning that the same codons specify the same amino acids across different organisms. Knowing the codon table is essential for translating mRNA sequences into their respective amino acids.
