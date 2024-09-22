Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG
The following sequence is a portion of the DNA template strand: TGT GGG GTT ATT
b. What are the anticodons of the tRNAs?
The following is a segment of the DNA template that codes for human insulin: TTT GTG AAC CAA CAC CTG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for this corresponding peptide segment.
How is protein synthesis affected if the normal base sequence TTT in the DNA template strand is changed to TTC?
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
a. What is the amino acid order produced from this mRNA?
b. What is the amino acid order if a point mutation changes UCA to ACA?