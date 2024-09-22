The following sequence is a portion of the DNA template strand: TGT GGG GTT ATT
b. What are the anticodons of the tRNAs?
The following is a segment of the DNA template that codes for human insulin: TTT GTG AAC CAA CAC CTG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for this corresponding peptide segment.
What is the effect of a deletion mutation on the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide?
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
ACA UCA CGG GUA
a. What is the amino acid order produced from this mRNA?
b. What is the amino acid order if a point mutation changes UCA to ACA?
e. What is the amino acid order if an insertion mutation adds a G to the beginning of the mRNA segment?