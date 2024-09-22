What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. AGC
a. GUG
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin leucine enkephalin (leu-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU CUA UAA
A polypeptide contains 36 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this polypeptide?
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
1. replication of DNA
a. DNA polymerase
b. mRNA is synthesized from nuclear DNA
c. viruses
d. restriction enzymes
e. tRNA molecules bond to codons
2. transcription
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment