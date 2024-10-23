Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 118
Chapter 17, Problem 118

 A polypeptide contains 36 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this polypeptide?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between amino acids and codons: Each amino acid in a polypeptide is encoded by a codon, which is a sequence of three nucleotides in the mRNA.
Determine the total number of codons required: Since the polypeptide contains 36 amino acids, there will be 36 codons in the mRNA, as each codon corresponds to one amino acid.
Account for the start and stop codons: In addition to the codons for the amino acids, the mRNA will also include a start codon (to initiate translation) and a stop codon (to terminate translation). This adds 2 more codons to the total count.
Calculate the total number of nucleotides: Multiply the total number of codons (36 amino acid codons + 1 start codon + 1 stop codon = 38 codons) by 3 nucleotides per codon. Use the formula: Total=38×3.
Conclude the calculation: The result of the multiplication will give the total number of nucleotides in the mRNA for the polypeptide.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids and Polypeptides

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and when linked together, they form polypeptides. Each polypeptide is a specific sequence of amino acids that determines the protein's structure and function. In this context, a polypeptide containing 36 amino acids indicates that it is composed of a specific arrangement of these building blocks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

mRNA and Codons

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a type of RNA that conveys genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. Each amino acid in a polypeptide is encoded by a sequence of three nucleotides called a codon. Therefore, to determine the number of nucleotides in the mRNA, one must consider that each amino acid corresponds to one codon, which consists of three nucleotides.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis Concept 1

Nucleotide Calculation

To find the total number of nucleotides in the mRNA for a polypeptide, multiply the number of amino acids by three, as each amino acid is represented by a codon of three nucleotides. For a polypeptide with 36 amino acids, the calculation would be 36 amino acids multiplied by 3 nucleotides per codon, resulting in a total of 108 nucleotides in the mRNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:21
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?

a. GUG

1436
views
Textbook Question

Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin leucine enkephalin (leu-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?

AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU CUA UAA

638
views
Textbook Question

Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin methionine enkephalin (met-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?

AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU AUG UAA

607
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):

1. replication of DNA

a. DNA polymerase

b. mRNA is synthesized from nuclear DNA

c. viruses

d. restriction enzymes

e. tRNA molecules bond to codons

577
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):

2. transcription

a. amino acids are linked together

b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA

c. helicase unwinds DNA

d. genetic information is transferred from DNA

e. sticky ends join new DNA segment

596
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):

1. replication of DNA

a. amino acids are linked together

b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA

c. helicase unwinds DNA

d. genetic information is transferred from DNA

e. sticky ends join new DNA segment

467
views