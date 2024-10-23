Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 114a
Chapter 17, Problem 114a

What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. GUG

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between codons and anticodons: Codons are sequences of three nucleotides on mRNA that specify a particular amino acid. Anticodons are complementary sequences of three nucleotides on tRNA that pair with the codons during translation.
Identify the codon given in the problem: The codon provided is GUG.
Determine the complementary base pairing rules: In RNA, guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C), uracil (U) pairs with adenine (A), and vice versa.
Apply the base pairing rules to find the anticodon: For the codon GUG, the complementary anticodon on tRNA will be CAC (C pairs with G, A pairs with U, and C pairs with G).
Verify the directionality: Ensure that the anticodon is written in the 3' to 5' direction, as tRNA anticodons are typically oriented this way to pair with the 5' to 3' codon on mRNA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons and Anticodons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify a particular amino acid during protein synthesis. Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal. Anticodons are complementary sequences found on tRNA molecules that pair with the codons on mRNA, ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair with each other in DNA and RNA. In RNA, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). Understanding these rules is essential for determining the anticodon, as the tRNA must match its anticodon to the corresponding mRNA codon through complementary base pairing.
tRNA Function in Translation

Transfer RNA (tRNA) plays a crucial role in the translation phase of protein synthesis. Each tRNA molecule carries a specific amino acid and has an anticodon that matches a codon on the mRNA. This process ensures that the correct amino acids are added in the proper sequence to form a functional protein, highlighting the importance of tRNA in gene expression.
