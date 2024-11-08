How do the bases cytosine and uracil differ?

Textbook Question
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides:
c. cytidine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
b. dAMP
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. UMP
Draw the condensed structural formula for CMP.
What is similar about the primary structure of RNA and DNA?
If the DNA double helix in salmon contains 28% adenine, what is the percentage of thymine, guanine, and cytosine?