Draw the condensed structural formula for CMP.

Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides are the basic building blocks of nucleic acids, composed of three components: a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups. The arrangement and type of these components determine the specific nucleotide and its properties. In the case of CMP, the presence of the cytosine base and the ribose sugar, along with a single phosphate, is critical for its role in RNA and cellular functions.