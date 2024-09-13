Draw the condensed structural formula for CMP.

Textbook Question
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
b. dAMP
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. UMP
How do the bases cytosine and uracil differ?
What is similar about the primary structure of RNA and DNA?
If the DNA double helix in salmon contains 28% adenine, what is the percentage of thymine, guanine, and cytosine?
In DNA, how many hydrogen bonds form between guanine and cytosine?