Base Pairing Rules

In DNA, the base pairing rules dictate that adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C). This means that the amount of adenine in a DNA molecule is always equal to the amount of thymine, while the amount of guanine equals the amount of cytosine. Understanding these rules is essential for calculating the percentages of the other bases when one is known.