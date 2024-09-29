Textbook Question
Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine:
a. cytosine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides:
a. deoxythymidine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides:
c. cytidine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides:
d. UMP
How do the bases cytosine and uracil differ?
Draw the condensed structural formula for CMP.