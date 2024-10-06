Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 57b
Chapter 17, Problem 57b

The following is a segment of the DNA template that codes for human insulin: TTT GTG AAC CAA CAC CTG 
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for this corresponding peptide segment.

1
Identify the DNA template strand provided: TTT GTG AAC CAA CAC CTG.
Determine the complementary mRNA sequence by replacing each DNA base with its RNA complement: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), Thymine (T) pairs with Adenine (A), Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).
Divide the mRNA sequence into codons (groups of three nucleotides). Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid based on the genetic code.
Use the genetic code table to translate each mRNA codon into its corresponding amino acid. Write both the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for each amino acid.
Combine the amino acids in the order determined by the codons to form the peptide segment, listing both the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations in sequence.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Codons

DNA codons are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids in protein synthesis. Each codon is translated into an amino acid during the process of translation, which occurs in the ribosome. Understanding how to read these codons is essential for determining the corresponding peptide sequence.
Amino Acids and Their Abbreviations

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and each amino acid has a unique three-letter and one-letter abbreviation. For example, alanine is represented as 'Ala' (three-letter) and 'A' (one-letter). Knowing these abbreviations is crucial for accurately representing peptide sequences derived from DNA.
Translation Process

The translation process is the biological mechanism by which ribosomes synthesize proteins based on the sequence of mRNA, which is transcribed from DNA. During translation, the ribosome reads the mRNA codons and assembles the corresponding amino acids into a polypeptide chain. This process is fundamental for understanding how genetic information is expressed as functional proteins.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:

c. UAC GGG AGA UGU

Textbook Question

Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:

c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG

Textbook Question

The following sequence is a portion of the DNA template strand: TGT GGG GTT ATT

b. What are the anticodons of the tRNAs?

Textbook Question

What is the effect of a deletion mutation on the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide?

Textbook Question

How is protein synthesis affected if the normal base sequence TTT in the DNA template strand is changed to TTC?

Textbook Question

Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:

ACA UCA CGG GUA

a. What is the amino acid order produced from this mRNA?

