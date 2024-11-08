Where does protein synthesis take place?

Textbook Question
What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?
Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?
What are the three steps of translation?
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
a. ACC ACA ACU
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG