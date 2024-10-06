What are the three steps of translation?

Textbook Question
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?
1514
views
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?
What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?
Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?
Where does protein synthesis take place?
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
a. ACC ACA ACU
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU