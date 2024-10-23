What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?

Textbook Question
Write the corresponding section of mRNA produced from the following section of DNA template strand:
C C G A A G G T T C A C
What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?
c. CGG
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?
Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?
What are the three steps of translation?
Where does protein synthesis take place?