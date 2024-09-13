Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 48
Chapter 17, Problem 48

Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of tRNA: Transfer RNA (tRNA) is responsible for bringing the correct amino acid to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA has an anticodon that pairs with a specific codon on the mRNA strand.
Recall the genetic code: The genetic code consists of 64 codons (triplets of nucleotides) that correspond to 20 standard amino acids. Some amino acids are encoded by more than one codon, a phenomenon known as codon redundancy or degeneracy.
Recognize the specificity of tRNA: Each tRNA molecule is specific to one amino acid and has an anticodon that matches the codon for that amino acid. This ensures accurate translation of the genetic code into a protein sequence.
Explain the need for at least 20 tRNAs: Since there are 20 standard amino acids, there must be at least 20 different tRNAs to ensure that each amino acid is properly matched to its corresponding codon during translation.
Consider wobble pairing: Some tRNAs can recognize multiple codons due to wobble base pairing at the third position of the codon. This reduces the total number of tRNAs needed, but there must still be at least 20 to account for all amino acids.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
51s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA Structure and Function

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA molecule that plays a crucial role in translating the genetic code into proteins. Each tRNA molecule has a specific structure that includes an anticodon region, which pairs with a corresponding codon on mRNA, and an amino acid attachment site. This structure allows tRNA to deliver the correct amino acid to the growing polypeptide chain during protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions

Genetic Code and Codons

The genetic code consists of sequences of nucleotides in mRNA that are read in groups of three, known as codons. Each codon specifies a particular amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis. Since there are 64 possible codons (4 nucleotides raised to the power of 3), but only 20 standard amino acids, multiple codons can correspond to the same amino acid, necessitating a diverse set of tRNAs to ensure accurate translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Genetic Code Concept 1

Wobble Hypothesis

The wobble hypothesis explains how some tRNAs can recognize more than one codon due to flexibility in base pairing at the third position of the codon. This allows for a reduced number of tRNA molecules while still accommodating the 64 codons. However, to maintain fidelity in protein synthesis and to account for all codons, at least 20 distinct tRNAs are required, each specific to one or more amino acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:35
The Scientific Method Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?

c. CGG

1285
views
Textbook Question

The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?

1514
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?

1641
views
Textbook Question

What are the three steps of translation?

1608
views
Textbook Question

Where does protein synthesis take place?

987
views
Textbook Question

Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:

a. ACC ACA ACU

651
views