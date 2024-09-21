Skip to main content
Draw the condensed structural formula for urea.

Understand the structure of urea: Urea is an organic compound with the molecular formula CO(NH₂)₂. It consists of a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two amine groups (-NH₂).
Identify the condensed structural formula format: A condensed structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without showing all the bonds explicitly. It uses subscript numbers to indicate the number of identical groups attached to an atom.
Write the carbonyl group: The carbonyl group is represented as 'C=O' in the condensed structural formula.
Add the amine groups: Each amine group (-NH₂) is attached to the carbon atom. In the condensed structural formula, these groups are written as '(NH₂)₂' to indicate two amine groups bonded to the same carbon atom.
Combine the components: The condensed structural formula for urea is written as CO(NH₂)₂, which shows the carbonyl group and the two amine groups attached to the carbon atom.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It simplifies the structure by grouping atoms together, making it easier to visualize the molecular composition. For example, in urea, the condensed formula is represented as NH2CONH2, indicating the presence of amine and carbonyl groups.
Urea

Urea is an organic compound with the chemical formula CO(NH2)2, commonly known as a waste product formed in the liver from the breakdown of proteins. It plays a crucial role in the nitrogen cycle and is widely used in fertilizers and as a nitrogen source in various chemical processes. Understanding its structure helps in studying its properties and applications in biochemistry and agriculture.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In urea, the key functional groups are the amine (-NH2) and carbonyl (C=O) groups, which influence its reactivity and interactions with other compounds. Recognizing these groups is essential for predicting the behavior of urea in chemical reactions.
