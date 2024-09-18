Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for the α-keto acid produced from each of the following in transamination:
a.
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea?
Draw the condensed structural formula for urea.
What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
b. asparagine
Draw the condensed structural formulas for the products of the reaction of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate which is catalyzed by aspartate transaminase (AST).
Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?