What is the role of bile salts in lipid digestion?

Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
a. digestion of fats to fatty acids and glycerol
Identify each of the following as catabolic or anabolic:
c. synthesis of nucleic acids from nucleotides
What is the purpose of digestion in stage 1?
How are insoluble triacylglycerols transported to the cells?
Where do dietary proteins undergo digestion in the body?
What are the end products of the digestion of proteins?