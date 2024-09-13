Why is ATP considered an energy-rich compound?

Textbook Question
Identify one or more coenzymes with each of the following components:
a. pantothenic acid
Give the abbreviation for each of the following coenzymes:
a. reduced form of NAD+
What coenzyme picks up hydrogen when a carbon–carbon double bond is formed?
How is ATP used in the initial steps of glycolysis?
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate