How is ATP used in the initial steps of glycolysis?

Give the abbreviation for each of the following coenzymes:
a. reduced form of NAD+
What coenzyme picks up hydrogen when a carbon–carbon double bond is formed?
Why is ATP considered an energy-rich compound?
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate
What coenzymes are needed for the oxidation of pyruvate to acetyl CoA?