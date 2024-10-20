Textbook Question
What coenzyme picks up hydrogen when a carbon–carbon double bond is formed?
Why is ATP considered an energy-rich compound?
How is ATP used in the initial steps of glycolysis?
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate
What coenzymes are needed for the oxidation of pyruvate to acetyl CoA?
How does the formation of lactate permit glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions?