Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 121a
Chapter 2, Problem 121a

An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The athlete's body mass is given as 65 kg, and 3.0% of this mass is body fat. The goal is to calculate the mass of body fat in pounds. Note that 1 kg = 2.20462 pounds.
Step 2: Calculate the mass of body fat in kilograms. Use the percentage formula: \( \text{Mass of body fat (kg)} = \text{Total body mass (kg)} \times \frac{\text{Percentage of body fat}}{100} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \text{Mass of body fat (kg)} = 65 \times \frac{3.0}{100} \). Perform this calculation to find the body fat mass in kilograms.
Step 4: Convert the mass of body fat from kilograms to pounds. Use the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ kg} = 2.20462 \text{ pounds} \). The formula is: \( \text{Mass of body fat (pounds)} = \text{Mass of body fat (kg)} \times 2.20462 \).
Step 5: Perform the conversion calculation to determine the mass of body fat in pounds. This will give you the final answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Body Mass and Body Fat Percentage

Body mass refers to the total weight of an individual, while body fat percentage indicates the proportion of that weight that is made up of fat. In this case, the athlete's body mass is 65 kg, and their body fat percentage is 3.0%, which means that 3% of their total weight is fat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:41
Ketone Bodies Example 1

Conversion Between Kilograms and Pounds

To solve the problem, it's essential to convert the body mass from kilograms to pounds, as the final answer requires the weight of body fat in pounds. The conversion factor is approximately 2.20462 pounds per kilogram, which allows for accurate translation of weight measurements between these two units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2

Calculating Body Fat Weight

To find the weight of body fat, multiply the total body mass by the body fat percentage (expressed as a decimal). For this athlete, the calculation involves taking 3.0% of 65 kg, which gives the total weight of body fat in kilograms, and then converting that result to pounds for the final answer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:41
Ketone Bodies Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg?

1618
views
Textbook Question

To treat a bacterial infection, a doctor orders 4 tablets of amoxicillin per day for 10 days. If each tablet contains 250 mg of amoxicillin, how many ounces of the medication are given in 10 days?

1719
views
Textbook Question

A 50.0-g silver object and a 50.0-g gold object are both added to 75.5 mL of water contained in a graduated cylinder. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?

1531
views