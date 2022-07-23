Textbook Question
The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead?
A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?
How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg?
A 50.0-g silver object and a 50.0-g gold object are both added to 75.5 mL of water contained in a graduated cylinder. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?
An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have?