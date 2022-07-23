State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.
<IMAGE>
d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?
<IMAGE>
The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?
<IMAGE>
In France, grapes are 1.95 euros per kilogram. What is the cost of grapes, in dollars per pound, if the exchange rate is 1.14 dollars/euro?