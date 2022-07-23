Measure the length of each of the objects in diagrams (a), (b), and (c) using the metric ruler in the figure. Indicate the number of significant figures for each and the estimated digit for each.
a. <IMAGE>
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.
<IMAGE>
d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?
<IMAGE>
The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?
<IMAGE>