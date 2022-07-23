Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 87d
Chapter 2, Problem 87d

The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.
<IMAGE>
d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the length of the rug from inches to centimeters. Use the conversion factor: 1 inch = 2.54 cm. Multiply the length in inches (38.4 in) by 2.54 cm/in to get the length in centimeters.
Convert the width of the rug from inches to centimeters. Similarly, multiply the width in inches (24.2 in) by 2.54 cm/in to get the width in centimeters.
Calculate the area of the rug in square centimeters using the formula: Area=Length×Width. Multiply the converted length (in cm) by the converted width (in cm).
Determine the correct number of significant figures for the final result. The original measurements (38.4 in and 24.2 in) each have 3 significant figures, so the area should also be reported with 3 significant figures.
Report the final area in square centimeters, rounded to 3 significant figures, as required by the rules of significant figures.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area Calculation

Area is calculated by multiplying the length and width of a two-dimensional shape. In this case, the area of the rug can be found using the formula Area = Length x Width. It is essential to ensure that both dimensions are in the same unit before performing the calculation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Unit Conversion

To express the area in square centimeters, it is necessary to convert the dimensions from inches to centimeters. The conversion factor is 1 inch = 2.54 centimeters. This step is crucial as it ensures that the final area measurement is in the desired unit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. When performing calculations, the result should be reported with the correct number of significant figures based on the precision of the measurements used. This ensures that the final answer accurately reflects the certainty of the input values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems:

d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?

1110
views
Textbook Question

Measure the length of each of the objects in diagrams (a), (b), and (c) using the metric ruler in the figure. Indicate the number of significant figures for each and the estimated digit for each.

a. <IMAGE>

1485
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:

<IMAGE>

1554
views
Textbook Question

A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.

<IMAGE>

a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?

2097
views
Textbook Question

A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.

<IMAGE>

b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?

1989
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?

<IMAGE>

1224
views