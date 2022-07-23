Solve each of the following problems:
d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?
Measure the length of each of the objects in diagrams (a), (b), and (c) using the metric ruler in the figure. Indicate the number of significant figures for each and the estimated digit for each.
a. <IMAGE>
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?
<IMAGE>
b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?
<IMAGE>