Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 100
Chapter 2, Problem 100

In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange rate is 18 pesos to the dollar?

1
Convert the weight of the avocado from pounds to kilograms using the conversion factor: 1 lb = 0.453592 kg. Multiply 0.45 lb by 0.453592 kg/lb to find the weight in kilograms.
Calculate the cost of the avocado in pesos by multiplying the weight in kilograms by the price per kilogram (48 pesos/kg).
Convert the cost from pesos to dollars using the exchange rate: 1 dollar = 18 pesos. Divide the cost in pesos by 18 to find the cost in dollars.
Convert the cost from dollars to cents by multiplying the cost in dollars by 100 (since 1 dollar = 100 cents).
Combine all the steps into a single calculation if needed, ensuring proper unit conversions and consistency throughout the process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another. In this question, it is necessary to convert the weight of the avocado from pounds to kilograms, as the price is given per kilogram. Knowing that 1 pound is approximately 0.453592 kilograms will help in making this conversion accurately.
Currency Exchange Rate

The currency exchange rate indicates how much one currency is worth in terms of another. In this case, the exchange rate of 18 pesos to the dollar means that for every dollar, you can get 18 pesos. This rate is crucial for converting the total cost of the avocado from pesos to cents, as it allows for the calculation of the equivalent value in a different currency.
Cost Calculation

Cost calculation involves determining the total price of an item based on its weight and price per unit. Here, the cost of the avocado can be calculated by multiplying its weight in kilograms by the price per kilogram (48 pesos). This step is essential to find the total cost before converting it to cents, ensuring that all calculations are based on consistent units.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid?

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

In France, grapes are 1.95 euros per kilogram. What is the cost of grapes, in dollars per pound, if the exchange rate is 1.14 dollars/euro?

Textbook Question

The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead?

Textbook Question

A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder?

Textbook Question

How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg?

