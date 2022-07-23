Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture:

Textbook Question
Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:
b. hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)
Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:
d. rust (Fe2O3)
A dietitian includes one of the following mixtures in the lunch menu. Classify each as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
b. tea
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
b. The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.