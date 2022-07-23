Textbook Question
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture:
c. ice (H2O)
A dietitian includes one of the following mixtures in the lunch menu. Classify each as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
b. tea
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
a. Chromium is a steel-gray solid.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
b. Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.