Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353
Ch.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 57c
Chapter 3, Problem 57c

Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following:
c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?

1
Identify the key information provided in the problem: Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day to maintain his weight. The problem asks whether he would lose weight on his new diet. To answer this, we need to compare his caloric intake on the new diet to the 1800 kcal/day baseline.
Determine the caloric intake of Charles's new diet. If the problem does not explicitly state the caloric intake of the new diet, refer to the context or additional information provided in the problem (e.g., a specific value or description of the new diet).
Compare the caloric intake of the new diet to the 1800 kcal/day baseline. If the new diet provides fewer calories than 1800 kcal/day, Charles would be in a caloric deficit, which typically leads to weight loss. If the new diet provides more than 1800 kcal/day, he would be in a caloric surplus, which could lead to weight gain.
Explain the concept of caloric balance: Weight maintenance occurs when caloric intake equals caloric expenditure. A caloric deficit (intake < expenditure) results in weight loss, while a caloric surplus (intake > expenditure) results in weight gain.
Conclude based on the comparison: If the new diet's caloric intake is less than 1800 kcal/day, Charles would lose weight. If it is equal to or greater than 1800 kcal/day, he would maintain or gain weight, respectively.

Caloric Balance

Caloric balance refers to the relationship between the number of calories consumed through food and beverages and the number of calories expended through physical activity and metabolic processes. To maintain weight, caloric intake must equal caloric expenditure. If intake exceeds expenditure, weight is gained; if expenditure exceeds intake, weight is lost.
Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) is the number of calories the body requires at rest to maintain vital functions such as breathing, circulation, and cell production. BMR varies based on factors like age, sex, weight, and muscle mass. Understanding BMR is crucial for determining how many calories a person needs to consume to maintain, lose, or gain weight.
Dietary Energy Intake

Dietary energy intake refers to the total number of calories consumed from food and drink. It is essential to assess whether an individual's intake aligns with their energy needs for weight maintenance, loss, or gain. In this context, knowing the specific energy values from TABLE 3.8 will help determine if Charles's new diet will lead to a caloric deficit, resulting in weight loss.
