Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 57d
Chapter 3, Problem 57d

Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following:
d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between energy expenditure and weight loss. According to the problem, expending 3500 kcal is equivalent to losing 1.0 lb of body weight.
Step 2: Determine the total energy expenditure required for Charles to lose 5.0 lb. Use the proportional relationship: \( 1.0 \text{ lb} = 3500 \text{ kcal} \). Multiply 3500 kcal by 5.0 lb to find the total energy expenditure.
Step 3: Identify Charles's daily energy expenditure. This information is typically provided in the problem or can be estimated based on his activity level and metabolic rate. If not explicitly stated, assume a reasonable value or refer to Table 3.8 for guidance.
Step 4: Calculate the number of days required for Charles to lose 5.0 lb. Divide the total energy expenditure (from Step 2) by Charles's daily energy expenditure (from Step 3). Use the formula: \( \text{Number of days} = \frac{\text{Total energy expenditure}}{\text{Daily energy expenditure}} \).
Step 5: Verify the units and ensure the calculation aligns with the given data. Confirm that the result makes sense in the context of the problem.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Deficit

A caloric deficit occurs when the number of calories expended exceeds the number of calories consumed. This deficit is crucial for weight loss, as it leads to the body utilizing stored fat for energy. In this context, understanding how many calories correspond to a specific weight loss (e.g., 1 lb) helps in calculating the total caloric deficit needed for further weight loss.

Weight Loss Calculation

Weight loss can be quantified by the relationship between caloric intake and expenditure. Specifically, it is often stated that a deficit of approximately 3500 kcal results in a loss of 1 lb of body weight. This principle allows for straightforward calculations to determine how many calories need to be burned to achieve a desired weight loss over a specified period.
Time Management in Weight Loss

Time management in weight loss involves planning how long it will take to achieve specific weight loss goals based on daily caloric expenditure. By knowing the total caloric deficit required for a certain weight loss and the daily caloric deficit achievable through diet and exercise, one can estimate the number of days needed to reach that goal, facilitating a structured approach to weight management.
