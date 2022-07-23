Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:
d. Frost (ice) forms on the walls of a freezer unit of a refrigerator.
Using the values for the heat of fusion, specific heat of water, and/or heat of vaporization, calculate the amount of heat energy in each of the following:
c. kilojoules needed to melt 24.0 g of ice at 0 °C, warm the liquid to 100 °C, and change it to steam at 100 °C
Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following:
c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?
For the amount of exercise that Charles did for one week in part a, if expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many pounds did he lose?
After a week, biochemical reactions in compost slow, and the temperature drops to 45 °C. The dark brown organic-rich mixture is ready for use in the garden. What is this temperature in degrees Fahrenheit? In kelvins? (3.3)
Calculate the energy to heat two cubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm3 from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables 2.8 and 3.11.