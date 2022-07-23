Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following:
c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?
Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following:
d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?
For the amount of exercise that Charles did for one week in part a, if expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many pounds did he lose?
Calculate the energy to heat two cubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm3 from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables 2.8 and 3.11.
A 70.0-kg person had a quarter-pound cheeseburger, french fries, and a chocolate shake.
<IMAGE>
d. Using TABLE 3.10, determine the number of hours of running needed to burn off the kilocalories in this meal.
Classify each of the following as an element, a compound, or a mixture:
b. a salad dressing of oil and vinegar